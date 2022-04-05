Space debris found in rural India likely from ‘China rocket’

Mumbai: A large metal ring and sphere that villagers in rural western India said fell from the sky over the weekend could be from a Chinese rocket launched into space last year, officials told local media.

The metal ring -- reportedly two to three metres (6.5-10 feet) in diameter and weighing over 40 kilogrammes was discovered in a village field in Maharashtra state late on Saturday, district collector Ajay Gulhane told the Press Trust of India.