Space debris found in rural India likely from ‘China rocket’

Mumbai: A large metal ring and sphere that villagers in rural western India said fell from the sky over the weekend could be from a Chinese rocket launched into space last year, officials told local media.
The metal ring -- reportedly two to three metres (6.5-10 feet) in diameter and weighing over 40 kilogrammes was discovered in a village field in Maharashtra state late on Saturday, district collector Ajay Gulhane told the Press Trust of India.
