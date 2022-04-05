This refers to the editorial, ‘Constitutional crisis’ (April 4). A few days before the voting on the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan created doubts on the credibility of the motion and accused a foreign country of being involved in a conspiracy against him. These accusations did make the motion a bit tainted. But one believes that the parliamentary process should have been completed to reach its logical conclusion. The use of Article 5 to dissolve the NA was unconstitutional. How will democracy be strengthened if such unconstitutional steps are taken to save one’s government?
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
