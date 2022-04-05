Jobless youth

Young people are the worst affected by the growing unemployment rate. In Pakistan, this rate is over four percent. That millions of people are sitting idly at home is troubling. Because of this issue, many people are suffering from undiagnosed mental health problems. One of the reasons for an increase in suicide cases is economic woes.

The government is responsible for dealing with the issue and ensuring that all people have access to good jobs.

Tehzeeb Imran

Sargodha