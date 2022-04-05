This refers to the article, ‘Going digital’ by Dr Imran Batada (April 3). There is no doubt that many developed countries have well-performing systems of online sales. In Pakistan, things are completely opposite. There have been quite a few cases where people’s online transactions resulted in a nightmare when they received wrong orders or fake products – social media is full of such stories.

What is even more shocking is that these products are rarely exchanged – or their amount refunded. This is a clear example of online fraud. The world is rapidly moving towards digitalisation, but Pakistan is still unable to join this race. The government needs to take action against such fraudulent practices. Scammers are minting money from the comfort of their homes.

Naveed Ahmed

Hub