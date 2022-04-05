Karachi, the hub of commercial activities, has been witnessing an unprecedented rise in its temperature for the last few years. The unbearable heat has added to the miseries of people who were already dealing with prolonged loadshedding, water shortages and security problems. In India, a climactic action plan aimed at net-zero emissions by the year 2050 was launched recently. The plan aims at decarbonising the metropolis by increasing the share of renewables, installing solar panels on rooftops, and improving the quality and efficiency of city buildings. Other cities of South Asian countries, including Bangalore, Delhi and Dacca are likely to follow similar plans.
Karachi is extremely vulnerable to climatic change, and, thus, the government’s top priority should be to chalk out a decarbonisation plan.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston, USA
