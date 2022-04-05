Expensive Ramazan

Many countries offer discounts and facilitate their citizens to help them buy essential items with ease. In our country, we face a surge in prices of meat, pulses, vegetables and flour. Whenever citizens raise their voices against this injustice, they are met with the usual blame game. Wholesalers and retailers blame each other for gaining excessive profits.
This Ramazan, at some places, the government has set up dedicated markets for low-priced items, but people are not sure about the quality of these products. Also, the government does not have any systems to check if such markets are following government-approved rates. People from low-income families cannot possibly afford such expensive items. Keeping the prices of essential items stabilized has always been a challenge for the government during Ramazan. The authorities should up their game and must keep a strict check on the prices of basic commodities.
Arich Bais
Larkana
