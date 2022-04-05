Unprecedented disobedience

The no-confidence motion presented by the opposition parties was first delayed for as long as possible by the PTI government. Finally, on the day of voting, it was killed off in a rather thuggish manner. Just as the session started, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry cited Article 5 of the constitution and accused the opposition of being ‘disloyal to the state.’ And then, without demanding any proof of the accusation and giving opposition members an opportunity of being heard, the deputy speaker of the National Assembly disallowed voting on the motion, hurriedly adjourned the session for an indefinite period, stood up and left in a rather indecent haste.

We know that democratic processes are usually ignored in our country. But this time, things have gone just too far.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi