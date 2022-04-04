Imran bulldozed Constitution: Hamza

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz, has said that the entire nation saw how Prime Minister Imran Niazi played with the Constitution of Pakistan.

Talking to the media at the Punjab Assembly, he said Imran Khan first threatened the European Union, then claimed horse trading was taking place and the opposition was buying government members and then he took out a letter from his pocket and levelled allegations of an international conspiracy to remove his government. “Imran Niazi played with the economy for four years, deceived youth, slaughtered the Constitution and law, what does this person think of himself, where did he come from, his Constitution has become bigger than Pakistan,” he added.

Hamza claimed that the opposition had proved its numerical majority with dignity in the House but the “arrogant and shameless speaker” ruined parliamentary norms. “Our 200 members were in the Punjab Assembly and when the deputy speaker started the process for the election of chief minister, women on the government benches attacked us and they tried to grab our collars.

“It can be seen in the CCTV recording of the assembly. The deputy speaker was watching it and he made a mockery of his constitutional responsibility,” he added. He said that the press conference of the former governor had unveiled all dirty plans of the PTI government.

“In his press conference, Sarwar revealed that Imran Khan was calling him and putting pressure on him. Imran Khan is deliberately annoying friendly countries with whom we have trade of billions of rupees,” he added.

He said the Supreme Court had to take a suo motu notice on Sunday and directed the administration to act as per the Constitution, adding that as a common Pakistani, he was feeling angry.