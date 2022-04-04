Hollow slogans

This refers to the article, ‘The circus goes on’ by Humayun Gauhar (March 28). While talking about Imran Khan’s failures, the writer says “there is no doubt that Imran Khan has made mistakes along the way. His biggest folly is that he has surrounded himself with people who are largely self-serving.” He adds, “During the PPP and PML-N’s tenures, we all heard our privileged citizens in the media talk about the necessity of rooting out corruption. Now that we finally have a prime minister that is seeking to do just that, what is the problem? Why is he being met with cynicism instead of encouragement?”

The problem is that Imran Khan doesn’t walk the talk. Last month, there was a news report published by this newspaper, which highlighted how a few PTI leaders operated around 11 illegal accounts. A few weeks back, Imran Khan offered to welcome back PTI dissidents even after calling them all sorts of names and accusing them of selling their conscience. This shows how Imran Khan had no action plan.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi