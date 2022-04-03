18,942 cops to provide security during Ramazan

LAHORE: The security plan has been issued to maintain law and order situation in the province during Ramazan.

According to the plan, 18942 officers and personnel will be on duty for the security of 28581 mosques, 2228 Imambargahs and 411 religious places across the province, said Punjab Police spokesperson. More than 6,000 private guards and more than 44,000 volunteers will provide assistance in the security arrangements for month of Ramazan in collaboration with mosques and madrassas, he added. The crackdown of police team against sale and stockpiling of expensive items along with district administration and special branch will also remain continued he added.

Effective coordination with mosques and madrassas, district administration and religious scholars will maintain an atmosphere of law and order as part of plan. Security will be provided to 28581 mosques, 2228 Imambargahs and 411 religious places across province whereas lady police personnel will also be deployed for security of major mosques, imambargahs and minority places of worship.

Spokesperson of Punjab Police further said that CCTV cameras, walk-through gates atectors would also be used for the security of sensitive mosques and Imambargahs. Similarly, 110 teams of police response unit (PRU), 307 teams of Dolphin squad and vehicles of 84 police stations will be on patrol duty during Sehri, iftaar and trahwee in Lahore.