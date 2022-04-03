Rescue-1122 rescued 1,21,552 victims in March

LAHORE : The Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD), Dr Rizwan Naseer said that PESD (Rescue-1122) rescued 121552 victims while responding to 125943 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of March 2022.

He said that out of 125943 emergencies, Rescue Service responded 35519 were road traffic accidents, 72576 medical emergencies, 1967 fire incidents, 3173 crime incidents, 795 Animal Rescue, 80 drowning incidents, 51 building collapses and 11782 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD), Dr Rizwan Naseer was presiding over the monthly review meeting held at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Saturday, which was attended by all Heads of wings of Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy.

On this occasion, Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed the DG PESD about monthly emergency statistics. He was informed that 399 people died in 35519 road accidents in Punjab during the last month. Out of these traffic crashes, the majority of traffic crashes 8649 occurred in Lahore in which 51 people died.

Similarly, 2756 road accidents in Multan, 2929 road accidents in Faisalabad, 2248 in Gujranwala, 1281 in Bahawalpur, and 1060 in Rawalpindi while the remaining 16596 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 443 incidents in Lahore, 165 in Faisalabad, 143 in RY Khan, 113 in Rawalpindi, 104 in Gujranwala and 101 in Multan.

After a detailed review of the emergency data, Dr Rizwan expressed his serious concern over 399 deaths of people in 35519 road traffic crashes during the last month. He directed all District Emergency Officers of Punjab to be vigilant during holy month of Ramazan especially before and after Iftar, Tarawih and Jumma prayers.

Provincial Monitoring Cell will monitor and ensure one responsible officer available in all district control rooms one hour before and after Iftar timing, which is considered highly vulnerable hours during Ramadan regarding road crashes due to hustle-bustle. He appealed to the parents that they should never allow their underage children to drive a motorbike or a car. Dr Rizwan further emphasized that behavioral change is required to promote safety and prevention of emergencies. He said that people should join hands with Rescue-1122 in saving lives and promoting safety.