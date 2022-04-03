UET holds int’l moot on ‘Hydrology and Water Resources’

LAHORE : Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering (CEWRE), University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore organised the 2nd international conference on "Hydrology and Water Resources".

Participants from various countries, including Hungary, Australia, Turkey, and China, as well as Pakistanis, attended the conference online. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated the conference.

While emphasising the theme of the conference and theme of World Water Day, 2022 (Groundwater—Making the invisible Visible) the Vice Chancellor indicated the need to put a spotlight on the invisible resource, enhance knowledge exchange and collaboration. It was also stressed that the awareness of the importance of taking care of our water resources be increased and come up with agenda for future research and action.

The keynote speakers including Dr Mohsin Hafeez, Mr Peter Kovacs Dr Shahbaz Khan, Dr Ghulam Nabi, Dr Khuram Shahzad and Dr Atiq ur Rehman Tariq highlighted the importance of climate resilience systems, the Water-Energy-Food nexus, investment in groundwater, and integrated water resource management.

As many as 22 technical papers were presented in three technical sessions, with the focus on groundwater modeling, climate change, hydrological modelling and forecasting, snow and glacier impact assessment, water productivity and river regime variation.

In the concluding session, the CEWRE Director Prof Dr Noor Muhammad Khan said that CEWRE would continue its efforts to train water managers and researchers in the field of water resources through classroom teaching and learning in addition to seminar and conferences.