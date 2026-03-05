Wayne County Utah manhunt prompts school closures, residents urged to lock doors

Authorities in Wayne County Utah are urging residents to stay inside and lock their doors as law enforcement searches for a suspect linked to a suspicious death.

According to reports, officials issued the warning on Wednesday evening while multiple agencies worked across southern and central Utah counties.

Police have not released details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the death. However, officials asked residents to remain alert and take extra safety precautions.

Officials in Wayne County posted on social media that "due to the recent incident that occurred in Wayne County today (the sheriff's office) is asking residents to take extra precautions, keep their lights on, keep doors locked, remain home or with others this evening if possible."

Schools in Wayne County canceled classes for Thursday as a precaution.

"Due to unfolding events in the county, out of an abundance of caution and concern for student and public safety, schools will be closed tomorrow and Friday. We will also have counselors in place to support students when we are back in session next week. We will communicate updates as things unfold," the Wayne County School District said in a statement.

Authorities are also asking the public to watch for a 2022 white Subaru Outback with Utah license plate U560YF.

"If you have seen this vehicle within the last 24 hours please contact dispatch at 435-896-6471," the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said.