Amazon launches AI-enabled platform for automative healthcare facilities

Amazon launches AI-enabled platform for automate healthcare facilities

Amazon introduces new AI-powered health systems to provide more efficient health facilities for the masses.

Amazon's cloud unit, AWS, said on Thursday, March 5, 2026, it had launched an artificial intelligence-enabled platform that aims to ease access to care for ‌patients and cut administrative work for healthcare providers.

The agentic AI-led platform, Amazon Connect Health, integrates with electronic health records that clinicians use for patient verification, appointment scheduling, compiling medical histories, clinical documentation, and medical coding, AWS said in a blog post.

It is designed to operate around the clock, booking appointments instantly and escalating complex cases to staff as needed.

It leverages specialized learning techniques on healthcare-specific data sets and guidelines.

The platform undergoes multi-step evaluation of model performance for safety and accuracy, including clinician-in-the-loop-driven checks.

AWS said UC San Diego Health, which ‌has deployed the tool, has reported saving one minute per call and reducing call abandonment rates by up to 60%.

The system can transcribe doctor-patient conversations during visits, draft clinical notes for provider review in real time, and generate patient-friendly summaries.

Amazon Connect Health uses a feature called "evidence mapping" that links AI-generated output to its exact source, like call transcripts and medical records, to ensure transparency.

Amazon One Medical has used the documentation feature for more than a million visits, with strong clinician adoption and regular weekly usage.