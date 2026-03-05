Amazon launches AI-enabled platform for automative healthcare facilities
The agentic AI platform, Amazon Connect Health, integrates with patient verification, appointment scheduling, clinical documentation, and medical coding
Amazon introduces new AI-powered health systems to provide more efficient health facilities for the masses.
Amazon's cloud unit, AWS, said on Thursday, March 5, 2026, it had launched an artificial intelligence-enabled platform that aims to ease access to care for patients and cut administrative work for healthcare providers.
The agentic AI-led platform, Amazon Connect Health, integrates with electronic health records that clinicians use for patient verification, appointment scheduling, compiling medical histories, clinical documentation, and medical coding, AWS said in a blog post.
It is designed to operate around the clock, booking appointments instantly and escalating complex cases to staff as needed.
It leverages specialized learning techniques on healthcare-specific data sets and guidelines.
The platform undergoes multi-step evaluation of model performance for safety and accuracy, including clinician-in-the-loop-driven checks.
AWS said UC San Diego Health, which has deployed the tool, has reported saving one minute per call and reducing call abandonment rates by up to 60%.
The system can transcribe doctor-patient conversations during visits, draft clinical notes for provider review in real time, and generate patient-friendly summaries.
Amazon Connect Health uses a feature called "evidence mapping" that links AI-generated output to its exact source, like call transcripts and medical records, to ensure transparency.
Amazon One Medical has used the documentation feature for more than a million visits, with strong clinician adoption and regular weekly usage.
