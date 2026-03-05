News

Amazon launches AI-enabled platform for automative healthcare facilities

The agentic AI platform, Amazon Connect Health, integrates with patient verification, appointment scheduling, clinical documentation, and medical coding

By Hafsa Naeem Baig
March 05, 2026
Amazon introduces new AI-powered health systems to provide more efficient health facilities for the masses.

Amazon's cloud unit, AWS, said on Thursday, March 5, 2026, it had launched an artificial intelligence-enabled platform that aims to ease access to care for ‌patients and cut administrative work for healthcare providers.

The agentic AI-led platform, Amazon Connect Health, integrates with electronic health records that clinicians use for patient verification, appointment scheduling, compiling medical histories, clinical documentation, and medical coding, AWS said in a blog post.

It is designed to operate around the clock, booking appointments instantly and escalating complex cases to staff as needed.

It leverages specialized learning techniques on healthcare-specific data sets and guidelines.

The platform undergoes multi-step evaluation of model performance for safety and accuracy, including clinician-in-the-loop-driven checks.

AWS said UC San Diego Health, which ‌has deployed the tool, has reported saving one minute per call and reducing call abandonment rates by up to 60%.

The system can transcribe doctor-patient conversations during visits, draft clinical notes for provider review in real time, and generate patient-friendly summaries.

Amazon Connect Health uses a feature called "evidence mapping" that links AI-generated output to its exact source, like call transcripts and medical records, to ensure transparency.

Amazon One Medical has used the documentation feature for more than a million visits, with strong clinician adoption and regular weekly usage.