Gangsters continue looting spree

Rawalpindi : Gangsters, continuing their looting spree, took away cash, vehicles, mobile phone sets, gold ornaments and other valuables to the tune of Rs10 million, hitting different houses and shops in and around the city.
The robbers shot wounded a shopkeeper on resistance in broad daylight in a shopping centre falling in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station.
Three cars, one rickshaw, 15 motorbikes, 24 mobile phone sets, gold ornaments worth over Rs4 million were taken away by the gangsters from the areas falling in the jurisdiction of Ratta, Ganjmandi, Cantt; Nasirabad, New Town, Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Racecourse, Wah Cantt. Jatli and Rawat police stations.
Meanwhile, 9 women and two boys were kidnapped from the different areas of Rawalpindi.
The police have taken up the case and started making headway to the criminals active in the city.
Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi police bosses have planned to protect the city and citizens during Ramazan by deploying...
— the brutal murder of a young seminary teacher by three of her colleagues because one of their relatives, a...
Islamabad : Colonialism is an ongoing phenomenon in the form of the dominance of colonial powers on our ideas,...
Islamabad : Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Ulanbek Totuiaev paid a visit to Amami Clothing Pvt Limited, Faislabad. He...
Islamabad : The Floral Art Society Magnolia Chapter meeting was held in Serena with a teaching demonstration by one of...
Rawalpindi : Fatima Jinnah Women University has conducted five comprehensive workshops in three partner women...
Comments