Gangsters continue looting spree

Rawalpindi : Gangsters, continuing their looting spree, took away cash, vehicles, mobile phone sets, gold ornaments and other valuables to the tune of Rs10 million, hitting different houses and shops in and around the city.

The robbers shot wounded a shopkeeper on resistance in broad daylight in a shopping centre falling in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station.

Three cars, one rickshaw, 15 motorbikes, 24 mobile phone sets, gold ornaments worth over Rs4 million were taken away by the gangsters from the areas falling in the jurisdiction of Ratta, Ganjmandi, Cantt; Nasirabad, New Town, Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Racecourse, Wah Cantt. Jatli and Rawat police stations.

Meanwhile, 9 women and two boys were kidnapped from the different areas of Rawalpindi.

The police have taken up the case and started making headway to the criminals active in the city.