Israeli forces kill Palestinian

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian on Friday in the flashpoint occupied West Bank city of Hebron, the latest in a surge of violence, the Palestinian health ministry said. The 29-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed "with live ammunition", the ministry said in a brief statement.
Tunis: Tunisia has summoned for questioning the speaker of the dissolved parliament for "conspiracy against state...
Frankfurt: An officer in the German army reserve has been charged with spying for allegedly passing information to...
London: Rates of Covid infection have hit a record high in the UK, official data showed Friday, just as free...
London: Tom Herring knows exactly what he was doing on April 2, 1982. He was 31, a member of the 3rd Battalion The...
Washington: The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a North Korean research organisation and four...
Sydney: Australia will be forced to pay up to Aus$5.5 billion to exit a submarine deal with France in favour of...
