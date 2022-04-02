 
Saturday April 02, 2022
World

Israeli forces kill Palestinian

By AFP
April 02, 2022

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian on Friday in the flashpoint occupied West Bank city of Hebron, the latest in a surge of violence, the Palestinian health ministry said. The 29-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed "with live ammunition", the ministry said in a brief statement.

