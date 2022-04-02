MCB Islamic hires new president

LAHORE: MCB Islamic Bank Limited has appointed Muhammad Afaq Khan as its new president, The News learnt on Friday.

The newly appointed president has over thirty years of experience as Islamic banking professional, the bank informed.

Khan has served as chairman of Al Rajhi Investment and Banking Corporation (Malaysia) as well as Group CEO of Islamic Banking, Standard Chartered Bank (Saadiq).

He was a part of senior management in HSBC Group that established Islamic banking. He also served as global head of Asset Finance and Advisory of HSBC Amanah.

Raza Mansha, chairman of the board of MCB Islamic Bank Limited, welcomed Muhammad Afaq Khan as the new president of the bank.