Availability of subsidised flour: 239 points to be established in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The district administration would establish as many as 239 points to supply wheat flour on the subsidised price of Rs800 during the Ramazan, an official said on Friday.

“We have been providing extra wheat quota on a subsidised rate to millers so that they can sell a 20kg bag of flour for Rs800 each,” Secretary Food, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan told a meeting here.

The meeting, which was also attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Adnan Khan Bhittani, Flourmills Association president Mohammad Bashir Awan decided to establish the sale points across the district to pass on a relief to people during the holy month.

“I will again visit the city and its suburbs to check the sales points and district administration and food department should ensure that the relief is being passed on to the people under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Ramazan package,” the official said.

The KP food secretary said that wheat flour prices would also decline in the open markets gradually as the government reduced the price of wheat being provided to millers in the province.

“We have ensured an uninterrupted wheat flour supply to people at a reasonable price,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Khan Bhittani said that the district administration held talks with the traders’ body and asked them to maintain the prices during the Ramazan.