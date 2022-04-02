Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief questions PPP-MQM agreement

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Friday said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) always became a part of ruling regimes, no matter which party was in power, but did nothing for Karachi and its residents.

“During the past 35 years, the MQM-P has been sharing powers with several parties, including the PPP, PML-N and PTI but the situation in Karachi moved to worse from bad during the period,” said Rehman, commenting over the political developments in the country, particularly the recent agreement between the PPP and MQM-P.

The JI leader said that in the latest development, the MQM-P for the sake of ministries joined the same party it had been dubbing as anti-Karachi and the killer of its workers. He recalled that in the recent past, after a murder of the MQM-P worker in Tando Allahyar, the party had demonstrated a protest outside the Chief Minister House and during the police crackdown to disperse the protesters, another party worker was reportedly killed, after which the MQM-P had called for lodging the FIR against the chief minister.

“The MQM-P was protesting against the move when the PPP government had appointed its party leaders as administrators in cities and now the same MQM-P would be enjoying political administrators of its own party,” the JI leader said.

“Similarly, the PPP has been declaring the MQM-P a fascist party for a long time. How come the PPP shake hands with a fascist party?” he asked. The city of lights had been turned into a shambles by these so called political parties, he said, adding that in the prevailing scenario, the JI was the best choice for the people of Karachi.