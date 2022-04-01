Judicial probe into mosque blast sought

PESHAWAR: The Shuhada and Majrooheen Forum, Peshawar, has reiterated the demand to hold a judicial probe into the Koocha Risaldar suicide bombing and extend full support to the families who lost near and dear ones in the terrorism act.

As many as 68 people lost lives an almost 200 others were injured when a mosque at Koocha Risaldar in Qissa Khwani belonging to the Shia community was targeted with a suicide bombing during the Friday prayers on March 4.

The office-bearers and members of the Shuhada and Majrooheen Forum, Peshawar, formed after the act of terror, has staged repeated protests to condemn the suicide bombing.

The forum members gathered again at the press club to stress that a judicial probe through a serving judge of the Peshawar High Court was needed to bring to book the real perpetrators of the suicide bombing and dispense justice to the aggrieved families.

They said the families of the Afghan citizens who embraced martyrdom in the suicide bombing should be given the same package offered to the Pakistani victims.

The speakers said families of victims hailing from other districts of KP should be handed compensation amounts in Peshawar.