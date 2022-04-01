Dilapidated roads irk residents

Rawalpindi : Dilapidated Rawal and Murree roads in Rawalpindi are causing traffic jams, damaging vehicles, and posing risk to commuters' lives.

Residents and travellers of the metropolitan have called upon Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) the repair the roads before further deterioration. The two very busy roads of the city are in a pathetic state and are causing all sorts of problems for the citizens. The roads are bumpy because of potholes and broken patches.