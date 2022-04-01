Imran prayed for Bush’s win: Akbar S Babar

ISLAMABAD: Akbar S. Babar, an estranged but founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has stated on oath that Imran Khan offered prayers for the election of George W. Bush as the US president in 2001.

Speaking to Saleem Safi in a video conversation, Babar recalled his conversation with Imran Khan while he was driving him to the NDO in the US in 2001 when George W. Bush was running for the White House.

Babar said: “Imran told me he had offered two-raka’at prayer for Bush’s victory. I asked him why? Imran said Bush family is close to Rothschild family. And the Rothschild family is related to Jemima. So I will have access to the White House. Now the wife of Zac Goldsmith, Imran’s former brother-in-law, belongs to Rothschild family.”

Babar explained: “Everyone knows Rothschilds are big Jewish family”. Babar told Safi: “You see, that is why they (Goldsmiths) did not support Sadiq Khan (London mayoral elections).”