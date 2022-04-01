SUKKUR: Expressing displeasure over the slow progress on the construction of the district information offices of Hyderabad division, Secretary Information Sindh Abdul Rasheed Solangi directed the Sindh Building Department to complete the work by June.
He was presiding over a meeting to review the progress of construction work of district information offices in Hyderabad division under annual development programme, at the office of chief engineer buildings Hyderabad. He directed to remove bottlenecks (if any) in the construction work and instructed divisional director information Hyderabad to hold meeting fortnightly to check the progress.
