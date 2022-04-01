Shanghai official says virus response lacking

Shanghai: A top Shanghai official conceded Thursday the Chinese financial hub had been "insufficiently prepared" for its latest Covid outbreak, as criticism mounts over lockdowns that have caught residents off guard.
The eastern megacity of 25 million has been split in two as part of a rolling lockdown plan to battle China’s worst outbreak in two years. The spread of the Omicron variant is testing the country’s zero-Covid strategy, which aims to crush virus clusters as soon as they emerge.
Yangon: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi returned for hearings in a junta court on Thursday after being...
Havana: A Cuban man who staged a rare protest over the detention of a dissident rapper has been slapped with a...
Tunis: The speaker of Tunisia’s parliament on Thursday rejected President Kais Saied’s dissolution of the assembly...
The Hague: Two men shot dead in a McDonald’s restaurant in a Dutch city were two brothers and well-known local...
Kano, Nigeria: Eight people drowned in central Nigeria when their canoe capsized while they were fleeing raids by...
Berlin: Seven months after a poisoning at a German university left several people needing medical attention, criminal...
Comments