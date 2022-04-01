Putin’s popularity up since start of Ukraine conflict

Moscow: Vladimir Putin’s ratings have seen a boost since the start of military actions in Ukraine, the independent Levada Centre said, with over 80 percent of Russians saying they support the Russian president’s actions.
The first poll conducted by Levada since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, said 83 percent of Russians approve of Putin’s actions, up from 71 percent in early February. Levada said 15 percent of respondents said they did not approve -- down from 27 percent -- and 2 percent said they had no opinion.
Yangon: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi returned for hearings in a junta court on Thursday after being...
Havana: A Cuban man who staged a rare protest over the detention of a dissident rapper has been slapped with a...
Tunis: The speaker of Tunisia’s parliament on Thursday rejected President Kais Saied’s dissolution of the assembly...
The Hague: Two men shot dead in a McDonald’s restaurant in a Dutch city were two brothers and well-known local...
Kano, Nigeria: Eight people drowned in central Nigeria when their canoe capsized while they were fleeing raids by...
Berlin: Seven months after a poisoning at a German university left several people needing medical attention, criminal...
