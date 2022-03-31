Blackboard jungle

I am the first visually impaired PhD degree holder in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I have a degree in education. It has come to my attention that there are some problems in educational institutions in KP that need to be addressed. One, colleges – especially medical colleges – charge a huge fee which most people cannot afford. Scholarships are sometimes announced but not given. Two, most teachers have no command over the art of teaching. They also do not cooperate with their students. Three, there is no accountability of the administration which often fails to provide timely and accurate information to students.
In short, the poor learning environment, lack of physical facilities, exorbitant fee, and the bad attitude of teachers and the administration lower the standards of these institutions. The officials concerned must keep an eye on all private institutions and should not make medical education difficult for poor students.
Dr Habib Nawaz
Peshawar
