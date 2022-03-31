China ties cornerstone of Pak foreign policy: FM

HUANGSHAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here Wednesday and discussed various issues of regional and international importance.

“The two foreign ministers exchanged views on bilateral strategic, economic and security cooperation; COVID-19 pandemic; peace, stability and development in Afghanistan; and regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

FM Qureshi is visiting China to attend the third meeting of the ‘Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s Neighbouring Countries’. He is accompanied by the Foreign Secretary and Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed that relations with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to further deepen the Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

He reiterated Pakistan’s firm adherence to the ‘One-China Policy’ and continued support on issues of China’s core interests and thanked China for its consistent support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, political stability and socio-economic development.

Recalling the recent high-level exchanges between the two sides, including the prime minister’s visit to China in February 2022 for the opening ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics and State Councilor Wang Yi’s visit to Islamabad to attend the OIC-Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting as a special guest, FM Qureshi expressed satisfaction over the steady upward trajectory of Pakistan-China relations.

He highlighted that the leaders’ consensus was translating into high-quality development of CPEC Phase-II, and burgeoning cooperation in diverse areas of cooperation like industrial development, agricultural modernisation and information technology.

The foreign minister thanked China for hosting the meetings on Afghanistan. He emphasised deeper engagement between Pakistan and China, as well as Afghanistan’s other neighbours, to promote peace, stability and development in the country and facilitate regional connectivity through the extension of CPEC to Afghanistan.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine. Highlighting Pakistan’s position calling for immediate cessation of hostility, provision of humanitarian assistance and continued efforts for a solution through dialogue and diplomacy, the foreign minister conveyed readiness to help facilitate a diplomatic solution including through OIC platform.

Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov wherein he expressed the hope that talks between Russia and Ukraine would succeed in finding a diplomatic solution.

Qureshi shared Pakistan’s principled position on the situation in Ukraine including cessation of hostilities, provision of humanitarian assistance, and efforts for a solution through dialogue and diplomacy.

In the context of the discussions held during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Moscow and their own telephone conversation earlier this month, the two foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the regional situation.

The foreign minister also conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to reinforce efforts for a diplomatic solution including through the OIC platform.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while referring to the frequent high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Iran, reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in all areas.

He also underscored the importance of earliest completion of border markets in the context of enhanced bilateral economic cooperation.

On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers had a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and the regional situation.

The foreign minister also briefed on the unprovoked violation of Pakistan’s airspace by an Indian supersonic missile, underlining that such actions were fraught with grave implications and represented a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

On the situation in Afghanistan, the foreign minister highlighted that as neighbours, Pakistan and Iran had been closely coordinating. Pakistan would continue to play its role for political and economic stability of Afghanistan, which would ultimately benefit the entire region, he added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed the hope that the Joint Economic Commission session would be held at the earliest to boost trade and economic collaboration. The foreign minister expressed satisfaction over the facilitative movement of trucks under TIR, which would further strengthen economic linkages in the region.

Qureshi appreciated Iran’s steadfast support for the Kashmir cause, especially at the Supreme Leader level. Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Abdollahian reaffirmed Iran’s desire to further strengthen fraternal ties in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation. He also extended an invitation to the Foreign Minister Qureshi to visit Iran to carry forward the process of expansion of bilateral relations.