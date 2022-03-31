MoU signed on Smoke & Drug-Free Campus

LAHORE:A ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) and Government Watan Islamia High School, Brandreth Road regarding declaration of Smoke and Drug-Free Campus was held at school on Wednesday.

The Consultant Anti-Drug/Narcotics Campaign Syed Zulfiqar Hussain and Principal Dr Amir Mahmood singed the Memorandum of Understanding.

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain announced award Hero of School for those who had done a lot in drug demand reduction programmes. He further said that about 17 institutions already declared Smoke and Drug Free Campuses in the whole country according to international standards on drug use prevention.

Principal Dr Amir highlighted the issue of drug use among students and said that a comprehensive planning should be introduced according to international prevention standards.