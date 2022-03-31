MoU signed on Smoke & Drug-Free Campus

LAHORE:A ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) and Government Watan Islamia High School, Brandreth Road regarding declaration of Smoke and Drug-Free Campus was held at school on Wednesday.
The Consultant Anti-Drug/Narcotics Campaign Syed Zulfiqar Hussain and Principal Dr Amir Mahmood singed the Memorandum of Understanding.
Syed Zulfiqar Hussain announced award Hero of School for those who had done a lot in drug demand reduction programmes. He further said that about 17 institutions already declared Smoke and Drug Free Campuses in the whole country according to international standards on drug use prevention.
Principal Dr Amir highlighted the issue of drug use among students and said that a comprehensive planning should be introduced according to international prevention standards.
LAHORE:Different rights organisations, including Centre for Social Justice and Peoples’ Commission for Minorities...
LAHORE:The University of Okara’s Department of Botany organised an exhibition on Natural & Organic Products where...
LAHORE:An Urdu play “Jalinoos”, staged by the Dramatics Club of Government College University Lahore, takes a dig...
LAHORE:The Punjab government issued notification for transfer and posting of following officers on Wednesday.According...
LAHORE:Ameer Uddin Medical College/Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has issued...
LAHORE:Speakers at an advocacy consultation on gender equality and inclusion on Wednesday pledged to help improve the...
Comments