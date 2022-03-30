Six Pak Army officers, soldiers martyred in Congo copter crash

RAWALPINDI: Six officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army’s Aviation unit deployed in United Nations Mission of Congo embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Aviation Unit is deployed in UN Mission Congo on peacekeeping duties since 2011. According to the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a PUMA helicopter crashed while undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Congo. Exact cause of crash is yet to be ascertained.

It added eight peacekeepers on board, including six Pakistani officers and soldiers, embraced martyrdom. The martyred troops include Lt Col Asif Ali Awan (Pilot), Maj Saad Nomani (Co pilot), Maj Faizan Ali, N/Sub Samiullah Khan (Flight Engineer), Havaldar Muhammad Ismail (Crew Chief) and L/Hav Muhamad Jamil (Gunner).

Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as responsible member of the international community to help realise ideals of global peace and security through active participation in various UN Peacekeeping missions, stated by ISPR.



It added: “Our peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict prone areas through devotion and, if necessary, rendering supreme sacrifices.”