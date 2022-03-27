Six BNA terrorists killed in Sibi: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed six terrorists and a soldier embraced martyrdom in the area near Nagao Mountains, near Sibi, in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

On information of terrorists’ presence in area of Nagao Mountains, near Sibi, Balochistan, security forces launched an operation to apprehend them. Once the troops started clearance operation in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire on security forces.

In an exchange of fire, terrorists belonging to banned Balochistan National Army (BNA) including Naseebullah Bangalzai alias Jahangir, Pir Jan and Rakai Kalhoi were killed. The killed terrorists were involved in recent security incidents in Sibbi and surrounding areas and were also linked to January 20 blast in Anarkali, Lahore.

In addition, arms and ammunition were also recovered which were intended to be used by the terrorists for disrupting peace and security in the area.

During the operation, a valiant son of soil, Sepoy Nisar embraced martyrdom while another two soldiers got injured.