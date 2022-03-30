Elders want school built in Bajaur village

KHAR: Tribal elders and maliks on Tuesday asked high-ups of the education department to stop the shifting of an approved government primary school from Chorak village and construct it in the same area for which it was approved after hectic efforts by the local people.

Speaking at a press conference here, Malik Badam Khan, Malik Ghaffar Khan, Fazal Subhan and Rahmanullah, the residents of Chorak village in Salarzai tehsil, said that they had approved a primary school from the government for their after hectic efforts but it was now being shifted and constructed Sra Ado area owing political influence.

They said that it was an injustice with the people and children of over 450 households in Chorak village, which would be resisted tooth and nail.

The elders said that the proposed school was now being shifted and constructed in Sra Ado village, which consisted of only 12 households.

They alleged that the school was being shifted to Sra Ado at the behest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers.

They said that they met with the son of provincial Minister Anwarzeb Khan time and again, but he did not give a plausible reason for shifting the school to Sra Ado.

“We cannot ignore the opinion of our PTI workers in the uplift projects being executed in the health, education and other sectors,” Malik Badam said, quoting son of the minister as saying.

The elders and maliks appealed to the provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai and Secretary Education Motasim Billah Shah and Bajaur district education officer to take notice of the issue and establish the approved primary school in Chorak village in Salarzai tehsil.

Meanwhile, PTI senior vice president for Bajaur district Farid Khan Turabi inaugurated the newly-constructed Shaida Shah- Charmang road. Speaking on the occasion, Turabi said that the road had been constructed with funds provided by Member National Assembly Guldad Khan.