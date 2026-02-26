Harry, Meghan show Royal family how to make impact without public money

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received praises for their two-day humanitarian visit to Jordan with fans highlighting their focus on impact without using taxpayer money.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met children at a refugee camp and a hospital in Jordan and also visited the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts.

At the rehabilitation center, the Duke of Sussex told recovering addicts there is “no shame” in struggling with substance abuse.

Harry even encouraged them to return to their communities as mentors and praised their bravery and urged them to use their experiences to help others facing similar battles.

Harry and Meghan were also asked to leave messages alongside members of the World Health Organization delegation they were travelling with.

Harry left a note reading, “It’s ok to not be ok. Trust each other.”

Social media users praised the couple for “showing up, doing good, and creating headlines without costing the public a penny.”

They urged the royal family to follow Harry and Meghan’s lead with one writing on X, “This is how you show up as royals - They know their support creates interest Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to Jordan shines a light on the incredible humanitarian work happening there.”

“Standing with health workers, refugees, and children receiving care No taxpayers money consumed and they worked with impact,” they added.

Reacting to the tweet, one user commented, “This is what Harry and Meghan are good at, they get the publicity, they get the headline and yep, not one penny of taxpayers money.”

“The royals should take a leaf out of their book. Show up, do good at no cost of the public..” the comment added.



