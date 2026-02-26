Pete Davidson's baby mommy Elsie Hewitt reveals why she 'hated' being pregnant

Pete Davidson’s girlfriend Elsie Hewitt details painful and exhasuting pregnancy

Pete Davidson’s girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, is sharing what her pregnancy was like.

In an essay for Elle, Hewitt, who welcomed daughter Scottie in December 2025, wrote, "For the most part, I hated being pregnant. I was deeply uncomfortable. I was constantly sick, exhausted, and in pain."

The model shared her struggle during her pregnancy in November via Instagram, telling her followers that she was in pain. She suspected that her endometriosis was to blame.

"Because of my prior reproductive health issues, I chose to be under the care of an OB-GYN rather than a midwife," she wrote in her essay. "It was the most clinical approach to pregnancy and birth — not one I loved — but one I felt I needed for my health and safety."

"I found myself in yet another season of frustrating self-advocacy within a medical system that often fails to listen to women as carefully as it should," she added.

After Scottie was born, Hewitt decided against breastfeeding her. She explained her throught process in the essay, writing, "When people asked whether I planned to breastfeed, my thought process was layered."

"The most important thing to me was doing what is best for my baby. I will always do what is best for her,"she wrote, adding that breastfeeding is called “the gold standard” since it “offers antibodies, unmatched nutrition and powerful bonding,” but highlighted that there are major complications that the mom can end up facing.

She reflected on the "physical" challenges that new moms face even without the added task of breastfeeding.

"Be aware, even before pregnancy, of the quiet shame attached to formula feeding," she wrote. "It took some grappling with that shame, and some exploring of the moral hierarchy around breastfeeding, to affirm that what was best for me and what was best for my baby did not exist on different levels or rankings — they were one and the same."

Elsie Hewitt ultimately decided to prioritize her mental health "recovery".