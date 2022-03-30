Instilling reading habits in kids stressed

Rawalpindi : A regular monthly meeting of the ABP&AW (IR Branch) turned out to be a lively affair when a number of issues were addressed and solutions sought almost immediately.

The members observing full SOP’s enthusiastically participated in a number of well-organised games and were happy to receive the prizes for their memory skills.

Saima Afzal, a new member rendered two beautiful ‘ghazals’ much to the delight of the ladies. Sanam Mufti a first time attendee introduced her products on skin care and she answered queries on proper skin care.

Later addressing the ladies Tahmeena Malik, president of the Association of Business, Professional and Agricultural Women ABP&AW (IR Branch) said that to live a full life it was important to show a sense of commitment and dedication to first yourself and later to others, it was important to maintain discipline throughout the day and live a life of routine.

She also introduced the book ‘Duputta Dhaka ki mumul ka’ written by President (Lahore Branch) Salma Ali Khan. The book is a story about the reflections of a 16 year old lass living in East Pakistan in the 60’s.

It was necessary to instill reading habits in children by being a role model.

Tahmeena also mentioned the initiating of the ‘Ramazan Package’ distribution commencing from the 1st of Ramazan. Some rules and standards were set for future meetings regarding confirmations and regrets for attending meetings and the consequences of non-compliance. Sumptuous refreshments were later served and everyone felt it was a good distraction from the otherwise somber mood which had been prevailing since the pandemic months.