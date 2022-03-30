Promotion of technical skills for youths stressed

LAHORE:Stakeholders at a skills development forum on Tuesday stressed the need for further promoting technical and vocational education and training (TVET) practices and sensitising the youth about the significance of TVET to meet the needs of international job market.

They expressed these views during an annual meeting of Punjab Skills Advisory Forum (PSAF) organised in collaboration with the donors-funded TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET SSP).

Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) Director General Moazzam Iqbal Sipra was the chief guest t of the meeting while other attendees included Head of TVET SSP Ms Iris Cordelia Rotzoll, representatives of business and industry associations, leading employers from major economic sectors, allied departments, training providers and international donors/technical agencies working in Punjab (GIZ, JICA, etc.

Sipra said the forum is the pathway for the Punjab youth to achieve a successful life ahead by gaining excellent and latest technical and vocational training to compete in the world job market. He said it was the best forum where the policies regarding TVET reforms, green skills, gender mainstreaming, reintegration of returnees, and digitalisation are discussed, and strategies are made while having all stakeholders at the same place to achieve the height of the success of these reforms,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Iris Cordelia Rotzoll said she sees great potential in this forum where achievements of TVET sector in Punjab are shared on yearly basis and people can take benefit from the opportunities being discussed in the meeting and implemented in the TVET sector.