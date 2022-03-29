Powerless shows

After being in power for almost four years, the PTI is still focused on holding power shows instead of addressing the real challenges faced by people or fulfilling its pre-election promises.

The distressed people of this country are no longer interested in jalsas and would simply like to know what the incumbent government has done for them. Truth be told, there is no substance in the PTI’s power shows as its leaders simply keep repeating the same words. It is unfortunate that the government thinks it can overcome its failures by holding these power shows, which seems to be its only strength. Had it performed better, there would have been no need for any of this.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad