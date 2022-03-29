Mexico to rent out presidential jet for weddings, parties

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Monday he has now essentially given up on his quixotic bid to sell off the presidential jet, and will rent it out for weddings or parties.

López Obrador admitted the government has not been able to sell the Boeing 787 jet, which he calls too luxurious and refuses to use. Instead, the president said he will simply give the jet to a military-led company that will operate the new Mexico City Felipe Angeles airport. The plane will be parked there and will be available for people to rent to hold in-flight parties aboard.