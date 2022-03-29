LAHORE:The graduation ceremony of the second batch of the students of National Freelance Training Programme (NFTP) was held at the University of Education (UOE), Township Campus here on Monday.
UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Director General E-Governance Sajid Latif and others were present on the occasion. Around 179 students who completed their training from Lahore received certificates.
In his address, Prof Talat Naseer Pasha said that majority of the population of our country consisted of youths and it was very important to introduce them to modern technology so that they could not only make their life comfortable but also play their active role in the development of the country.
