5 accused held

Islamabad police have arrested five accused including a murderer from different areas of the city, a police spokesman said.

He said that, besides law and order duties in the city, police are taking all possible steps to control crime and to arrest the anti-social elements. According to details, an accused namely Abdul Samad murdered his own son on a family dispute. After receiving the information Tarnol police rushed to the crime scene in Sector E-16, arrested the accused and recovered the weapon of offence. A case of murder charges has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, Tarnol police have arrested a drug peddler namely Muhammad Faizan and recovered 1,400 gram hashish. Ramna police arrested a drug dealer namely Muhammad Ijaz and recovered 3,120 gram hashish. Likewise, Sabzi Mandi police arrested an accused during special checking who were identified as Niaz Muhammad and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition. Sihala police also arrested an accused namely Imran Shah and recovered valuables worth Rs100,000. Cases against all the arrested accused have been registered and further investigation is underway. IGP said that Islamabad police is taking all out efforts to curb the crime in the city besides law and order duties in the city.