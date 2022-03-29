Two killed as mine collapses in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: Two people were killed and three others sustained injuries when a marble quarry collapsed in the Ghanam Shah area in Baizai tehsil in Mohmand tribal district.

The local sources said that a truck was being loaded with boulders when the marble quarry collapsed in Ghanam Shah area in Baizai. Two mineworkers were killed on the spot as they were trapped under the debris. Another three workers sustained injuries in the incident. They were rushed to a hospital in the Mamad Gad area in Mohmand.

The dead were identified as Riyasat and Shah Khalid. The local workers of Jamaat-e-Islami and Rescue 1122 also arrived at the spot and took part in the rescue activities. The personnel of the 22 Brigade 176 Wing commander Subedar Major Zahir Khan also arrived at the scene to oversee the rescue efforts.

It may be mentioned that 27 labourers had killed when the Ziarat marble mine caved in Safi tehsil in Mohmand two years back. The local people associated with the mining sector use rudimentary methods and lack the necessary skills, which lead to such incidents in the absence of any safety checks in place.