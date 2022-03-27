 
Sunday March 27, 2022
World

China confirms all on board Eastern plane died in crash

By AFP
March 27, 2022

BEIJING: All 132 people aboard the plane that crashed into a mountainside in southern China this week have been confirmed dead, the country’s civil aviation authority said on Saturday.

Dozens of victims’ relatives have been waiting for days as rescue teams combed heavily forested slopes for plane debris and signs of survivors from Monday’s crash near the city of Wuzhou, Guangxi province.

