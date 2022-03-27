China confirms all on board Eastern plane died in crash

BEIJING: All 132 people aboard the plane that crashed into a mountainside in southern China this week have been confirmed dead, the country’s civil aviation authority said on Saturday.
Dozens of victims’ relatives have been waiting for days as rescue teams combed heavily forested slopes for plane debris and signs of survivors from Monday’s crash near the city of Wuzhou, Guangxi province.
NEW YORK: New York mayor Eric Adams has ordered that every homeless encampment in the city should be taken down within...
BAGHDAD: Iraqi lawmakers failed again on Saturday to elect a new president due to the lack of a quorum in parliament,...
OSLO: Nearly half of Ukrainians aged 18-55 are ready to fight to defend their country against Russia, a poll conducted...
DOHA: Russia’s "bragging" about its nuclear weapons is fuelling a dangerous arms race, Ukraine President Volodymyr...
QUITO: An unusually long, intense and destructive rainy season in Ecuador has left 52 people dead and more than 100...
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: Turkmenistan’s ex-president has asked his son and successor for a holiday to indulge in...
Comments