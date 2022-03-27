Ignored victims

The negligence of the authorities and their inability to deal with natural disasters have put the lives of thousands of people in peril. After an intense earthquake on December 29 last year, Roundu valley, Gilgit-Baltistan experienced yet another devastating earthquake on March 16. Numerous people were injured and more than 200 houses were destroyed. Moreover, the Skardu-Gilgit road that connects Roundu to the rest of the country has gotten blocked due to landslides.
The lack of seriousness of the government can be seen by the fact that no action has even been taken about the earthquake in December yet. Roundu is already one of the most neglected parts of Pakistan and is mired in poverty, lawlessness and poor governance. The valley does not even have proper healthcare facilities to assist the injured. Victims are compelled to protest for even the most basic rights. The government should provide immediate help to restore normalcy to the affected areas. There should also be transparency in the distribution of relief.
Jahangir Karamat
Skardu
