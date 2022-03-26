CDA organises Islamabad Marathon today

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will organise Islamabad Marathon today (Saturday) in order to provide healthy activity to the residents of the federal capital.
According to CDA spokesman, the regular registration was started through an online form available on CDA’s official website.
The marathon will have three categories – 42 km, 21 km and 10 km, with separate competitions for men and women.
The cash prizes will be given to winners of each category.
A committee was formed to ensure that the marathon was up to international standards. All expenses of this marathon was borne by the CDA, and widely advertised so that not only people from within the country but also from abroad could participate, the spokesman added.
