APNS Extra-Ordinary General Council, Annual General Council today

KARACHI: The Extra-Ordinary General Council and Annual General Council of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society will meet here today (Saturday) at 11:00am and 12:30pm respectively at the APNS House, Gulistan Jauhar, Karachi, stated an APNS press release on Friday.

APNS Secretary General Ms Nazafreen Siagol Lakhani announced that the Extra-Ordinary General Council will consider a resolution for amendment in the Articles of Association of the APNS.

The Annual General Council will discuss the conditions prevailing in the newspaper industry and take decisions to address the problems faced by the member publications and will finalise its recommendations on the issues pertaining to the Govt-Press relations, press laws and the future of the industry. The members will consider and adopt the report of the Executive Committee for the year 2021-2022, approve audit report for Annual Accounts for the year 2021 and elect members to the Executive Committee for the year 2022-2023. The new Executive Committee will elect its office-bearers for the new term. The meetings of the General Councils will be attended by full members only.