Two suspects wanted in cop’s killing case arrested again

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh Police on Friday claimed to have re-arrested two men, facing charges of carrying out attacks on police, who had escaped from the custody of the Korangi and CTD police about three months ago.

The suspects were arrested in an injured state during an encounter with police in Mehran Town in Korangi Industrial Area. According to CTD incharge Chaudhry Safdar, the two opened fire at cops and tried to escape when the law enforcers conducted a raid on a tip-off. The police retaliated and arrested Sheraz Ali alias CG and Salman alias Faisal alias Puncture in an injured state.

The injured persons were taken to hospital for medical treatment. Two pistols and a motorcycle snatched from Awami Colony on March 14 were recovered from the possession of the suspects, wanted in several cases of robberies and other crime.

Ali had been arrested by CTD police, while Salman alias Faisal had been caught by Korangi police on December 18 last year. However, both had escaped from the police custody hours after their arrests.

The suspects were also involved in the killing of a police constable, Hamza, in the Landhi area in December last year, while they attacked and wounded former Landhi SHO Saadat Butt in 2019.

They were said to be habitual criminals and had had been arrested in the past several times and several cases had been registered againt them at various police stations including al-Falah, Aziz Bhatti, Awami Colony, Landhi, Zaman Town and Shah Faisal Colony.

CTD Sub-Inspector Sattar and Head Constable Mehboob were arrested for their negligence after Ali escaped from their custody, while police official Rana Kamran was suspended and arrested following Faisal’s escape.