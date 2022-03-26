 
close
Saturday March 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Five testify in lynching case

By Our Correspondent
March 26, 2022

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court on Friday cross-examined statements of five prosecution witnesses in lynching case of a Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot. The court has so far cross-examined statements of 12 prosecution witnesses. The hearing was adjourned by March 26. The prosecution had filed separate challans against the adult and juvenile accused in the court.

Comments