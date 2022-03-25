PIA to fly Sydney from April 22

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would start operating direct and non-stop flights to and from Sydney, Australia from April 22, it said on Thursday.

The flights would initially be operated from Lahore to Sydney on Fridays, while Sydney to Lahore on Sundays, it announced.

The national carrier said passengers to be offered baggage allowance of 45kgs and 55kgs for economy and executive economy class. It would be highest free baggage allowance offered to PIA passengers, it added.

While reviewing finalisation of flights operations, CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik directed marketing and frontline PIA teams to serve the passengers in their best interest.

The national airline has plans to expand its network after relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions faced by the aviation industry. It has recently initiated flights to Baku from Karachi and Lahore.