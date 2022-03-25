 
Friday March 25, 2022
Stolen childhood

March 25, 2022

Despite numerous laws against child labour, the number of children forced into labour is rising. Many industries and factories do not have any restrictions regarding the minimum age of workers.

As a result, thousands of children are deprived of education and suffer physical and psychological problems. The relevant authorities must ensure that child labour is stopped and that all children are allowed to grow up in peace.

Asif Khan

Karachi

