Crucial NA session today

ISLAMABAD: Amid claims of the combined opposition to have acquired support of required numbers for success of no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the crucial session will start at the National Assembly at 11am on Friday (today).

The 15-point order of the day for Friday, released by the National Assembly Secretariat on Thursday, also contained moving of the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

However, the resolution is unlikely to be taken up on the first day of the session due to death of Khayal Zaman, a PTI member from Hangu. As per parliamentary traditions, only Fateha Khwani is offered and speeches to pay tributes to a deceased member are allowed on the first day of the first session, held after death of a member.

The Speaker, soon after Fateha, is likely to adjourn proceedings of the House till Monday, March 28. The Speaker is also expected to allow moving the resolution on Monday. The opposition submitted requisition along with notice of no-confidence resolution against the prime minister, in the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8. The notice of no-confidence resolution was signed by 152 opposition members.

“This House is of the view that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Imran Khan, has lost the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly of Pakistan; therefore he should cease to hold office," the text of resolution as placed on order of the day said.

As per Article 54 (3) of the Constitution, the Speaker is bound to summon the session within 14 days of receipt of requisition. The Speaker, however, summoned the National Assembly session on March 20 for March 25, citing reasons that neither the National Assembly hall nor any other venue was available to hold proceedings of the House till March 23.

The Speaker, however, on Wednesday tweeted that he, as the custodian of the National Assembly, would fulfil his constitutional obligations and proceed in accordance with Article 95 of the Constitution and Rule 37 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

The Article 95 says that a resolution of no-confidence shall not be voted upon before the expiration of three days and not later than seven days, from the day the resolution is moved in the National Assembly. It says that if the resolution is passed by majority of total membership of the House, the Prime Minister shall cease to hold the office.

As per Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, the Assembly shall not be prorogued unless the resolution of no-confidence is disposed of. Rule 37 says the Assembly shall not be prorogued unless the motion is disposed of, or leave, if the leave is granted, the resolution has been voted upon.

The order of the day also contained calling attention notices and presentation of reports of standing committees. The sources said that the Speaker's office has also issued directives that no private security guard or guests will be allowed within premises of the Parliament House.

The opposition parties are confident they have already ‘managed’ much more than the magic number of 172 to send Prime Minister Imran Khan packing. However, PM Khan claims he has a ‘surprise’ up his sleeve and he will show it only in the upcoming ‘historic’ address on Sunday, prior to the ‘no-confidence’ vote in the National Assembly.

The PM Thursday discussed with his political committee and legal team the presidential reference, the NA session and the March 27 public meeting and related matters. It was learnt that the PTI political committee suggested to the PM that the NA session, starting on March 25, should be immediately adjourned for an indefinite period following the offering of Fateha for the departed soul of PTI MNA Khayal Zaman, who died in February.

Some members even advised that the move for tabling of the no-trust motion should not be allowed on the first day of the session and the voting on the motion should also be delayed at least for four-six weeks.

The PM was told that the indecision of the allies could also be seen as a possibility to remain part of the government and the estranged members still had full two days to respond to the notices served on them.

The legal team briefed the prime minister about the on-going hearing in the Supreme Court of Pakistan with regard to the presidential reference about interpretation of Article 63A of the Constitution.

The PM reiterated his resolve that ‘we would fight till the end and there would be no compromise on principles and without using money, the no-trust motion would be defeated.” Citing the March 27 public meeting of PTI, the premier emphasised that the people of Pakistan would respond to his call and show they stand with him and not with the opposition, which was an evil for the country.

“They are totally mistaken that I will succumb to pressure and bow out. Masses will show with whom they are; they can’t support the forces of status quo and corruption,” he added.

PM Khan said he would prevail over the opposition’s no-confidence move and definitely would come out of the crisis successful. “Let me predict in clear terms that we will succeed in the no-confidence motion because the entire party and our workers are standing with us like a rock and even the debate raging on the menace of corruption and horse-trading has become a topic of every household.

“Opposition parties have shown all their cards, but I have still kept mine to my chest and will show on that day of my historic address (March 27),” he added.

On the other hand, the combined opposition decided on Thursday that the opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif would move the no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan when lower house of the Parliament meets on Friday (today).

The decision was taken at a meeting of senior leadership of the opposition parties, held at residence of the opposition leader. PPP leaders -- Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari -- reached residence of Shehbaz Sharif where Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) chief and President Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also present.

It was also decided that a joint parliamentary meeting of combined opposition would be held in the Parliament House at 10am to chalk out strategy for the National Assembly session. The opposition is likely to register strong protest if the Speaker did not allow moving the resolution on Friday.

Others who attended the meeting included Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Sherry Rehman and others. Sources said that Speaker's office has issued orders to ban entry of guests and private security guards on premises of the Parliament House. The parliamentarians have also been directed to use shuttle service to be run between parliamentary lodges and the Parliament House.

The opposition leaders also agreed on tradition of Fateha for the deceased PTI parliamentarian, Khayal Zaman, who hailed from Hangu Earlier, PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said that the united opposition would also have a meeting of the parliamentary party before the NA session on Friday to formulate the opposition joint strategy for the no-confidence motion.

“We are sure that the no-confidence motion will succeed and though Speaker did not call the meeting on time, this meeting has become illegal yet we will participate and will not give any excuse to the government,” he said while talking to the media outside the Zardari House on Thursday after a meeting of the Parliamentary Party of the PPP. Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari jointly chaired the meeting. The meeting of the parliamentary party was attended by all the members of the National Assembly belonging to the PPP.

Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal gave instructions to the members of National Assembly regarding the National Assembly session and also gave necessary instructions regarding the no-confidence motion.

Farhatullah Babar said that the agenda of the meeting had not been released yet. “These are their tactics but hey will have to bring a no-confidence motion on the agenda no matter what they do,” he said adding that “we have complete numbers for the no-confidence. The allies and PTI members will support us on no-confidence and It is also possible that some ministers will also be with the opposition.”

Farhatullah Babar said that talks have been held with MQM today and matters have been settled. Separately, PPP senior leader Khursheed Ahmad Shah Thursday said if the National Assembly speaker did not allow the opposition parties to move the no-confidence resolution during the Friday (today) session, the court option was open.

Talking to the media here, he said the court of law would be moved against the NA speaker over violation of the Constitution if he did not allow the no-confidence motion on Friday. The PPP leader said, “We will attend the session, and if the speaker did not allow the no-trust motion, then the court option is open for us.”

He said talks with the government coalition partners would produce positive results, and the ally parties would make the final decision in a day or two. “Our negotiations with the ruling coalition are moving in a positive direction and hopefully positive results will come out soon,” he said.

In reply to a question about talks the MQM, Khursheed said many things had been settled with Muttahida and it was hoped that the remaining would be settled in a day or two. To another question regarding the Presidential reference filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Khursheed Shah said “we have complete confidence in courts. I am of firm belief that the courts will not take any decision contrary to the Constitution.”

To a question about prime minister’s claim of giving surprise at March-27 rally of the PTI, he said Imran Khan had nothing to make any big announcement. He did not give anything to people in last three-and-a-half years except for hunger, unemployment and inflation, he added.