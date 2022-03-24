First phase of Margalla Avenue to be completed by July

PM Imran Khan performs ground-breaking of Margalla Avenue project in Islamabad. -APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The first phase of 33-km Margalla Road from GT Road to D-12 sector is likely to be completed till July as eighty percent of its work has been completed despite some technical issues.

According to the details, the carpeting of 3-km double road out of total 33-km road, construction of its side/protective walls and dividers have been fully completed. The sewerage system has also been developed and now the construction company is adding finishing touches to this portion of the road.

The Railway Bridge is likely to be completed till May that would connect the first portion with remaining part of the road. From this point next one kilometer area has been cleared by removing a small mountain. The levelling of next two kilometers has also been completed where double road would be constructed in the coming weeks.

The issue of graveyard that was falling in the alignment of the road has been amicably resolved. So the first phase of the project is likely to be completed within stipulated timeframe.

In the second phase, an 8-km road will be constructed from Murree Road near Quaid-i-Azam University and after bypassing Bhara Kahu it will be linked with Murree Road.